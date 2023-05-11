The Curious and the Sea: Silversea’s 2026 World Cruise Events

Silversea’s Silver Dawn’s 2026 The Curios and the Sea World Cruise will host a series of exclusive events for guests to enjoy.

Silversea’s exclusive world cruise events will include:

An exclusive Bon Voyage reception in Fort Lauderdale on January 5, before embarking on the world cruise;

“Polynesian Dreams” – French Polynesia: An exclusive event in French Polynesia for guests onboard the world cruise, featuring a display the cultures of local communities accompanied with a seafood feast and cultural performances;

“The Magic of Mystery Island” – Mystery Island” A special event in Vanuatu, Mystery Island with dance performances and a fusion of cultural rituals;

“From Paddy to Plate” – Benoa, Bali: Silversea’s guests will enjoy a feast featuring regional cuisine at the five-star Tanah Gajah resort in Benoa, Bali;

“The Exotic Marigold and More” – Cochin, India: Travelers will visit Alleppey in the backwaters of Cochin where an afternoon of entertainment awaits for them. The event includes tuk-tuk rides through the streets while guests are greeted with flower garlands and performances from Kerala drummers and martial artists. Ina addition, travelers can look forward to an authentic Sadhya lunch served on banana leaves as well as a traditional houseboat cruise down the Kerala River.

Sailing for 140 days, the ship will traverse the globe, from Central America and French Polynesia to New Zealand and a semi-circumnavigation of Australia.

During what will be the cruise line’s most diverse voyage ever, the Silver Dawn will visit 70 destinations in 37 countries with nine overnight calls.