The Ambition to Host Key Partners During Its First-ever Fam Trip

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that key agent partners will be onboard the Ambition when it sets sail on its first-ever Fam Trip in November, according to a press release.

The Ambition will depart on the six-night River Seine and Antwerp Experience cruise from London Tilbury on November 26, 2023.

A total of 30 agent partners will be offered the opportunity to join the cruise. The voyage will allow them to explore the ship’s facilities, enjoy entertainment onboard and more.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We are delighted to announce Ambassador’s first-ever Fam Trip this coming November. We appreciate all the hard work our key agent partners do for us, and I’m delighted that we’ll be able to welcome them onboard Ambition as a thank you for their ongoing support. We know there is nothing like seeing and experiencing a product first-hand, and the team can’t wait to showcase our brilliant, premium value offering to our agent friends as they ‘enjoy themselves’ on the River Seine and Antwerp Experience.”

In addition to the 30 agent partners invited on the Fam Trip, another six places will be available for agents to win in a competition that runs from Friday, May 26 to Friday, June 16, 2023.

For a chance to be onboard the Ambience, agents need to send a video, a presentation or a written proposal to the Ambassador Trade Team letting them know why they should join the trip.