Scenic Group Announces Preferred Partnership with Nexion Travel Group

Scenic Group announced its preferred partnership with Nexion Travel Group for both Scenic and Emerald Cruises ocean vessels, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to announce our preferred partnership with Nexion Travel Group for our luxury ocean yacht product at Scenic and Emerald Cruises,” said Elizabeth Fettes, vice president of sales at Scenic and Emerald Cruises.

“This strategic partnership emphasizes our dedication to establishing strong relationships with key travel partners who possess profound expertise in the ultra-luxury and expedition market. Nexion Travel Group’s exceptional network of luxury independent travel agents, combined with their comprehensive approach and unmatched industry support, positions them as the ideal partner. Together, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled experience, offering discerning travelers the epitome of luxury ocean yacht cruising.”

The partnership between Scenic Group and Nexion Travel Group marks a milestone in the luxury cruise industry as the two brands will attempt to redefine the standards of luxury ocean yacht cruising.

Jackie Friedman, president of Nexion said: “Nexion Travel Group is excited to kick off our partnership with Scenic Group USA. These luxury yachts are ideal for both warm weather and expedition itineraries and are a great addition to our portfolio of preferred partners. We look forward to mutual growth.”