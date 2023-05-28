Scenic Celebrates Travel Advisors with Bonus and Free Cruise

Scenic Group is celebrating Travel Advisor Appreciation Month with bonus commissions and a giveaway of a free ocean cruise through June 30, 2023.

“With the overwhelming response from the travel advisor community, it pleases me that we’re able to extend our celebration to further show our appreciation,” said Ken Muskat, managing director, Scenic Group. “We are committed to our Partners in Travel and enjoy the opportunity to have our advisors earn more while having the opportunity to win a trip on the newly christened Scenic Eclipse II.”

For new deposited bookings made between May 1 and June 30, 2023, travel advisors get an additional $100 commission per cabin for river cruises and $250 for ocean cruises. They will also receive one entry in the “Win a Free Cruise” contest for every booking made. The lucky winner and their guest will have the opportunity to be onboard the Scenic Eclipse II’s 11-night cruise to the Atlantic Isles and Caribbean. The winner will be chosen randomly so the more bookings, the higher the chances to win.

In addition, for travel advisors focused on group bookings, Scenic and Emerald Cruises have doubled their savings offers to $400 and $250 per person.

The offer is valid on bookings including all 2023 and 2024 European river and 2023-May 2025 Southeast Asia river cruises. New ocean group agreements offer guests savings of $250 on Scenic and $200 on Emerald Cruises.

Scenic Group USA will also be offering prize pack giveaways to advisors who subscribe to the company’s Trade Weekly Newsletter.