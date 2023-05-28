Resorts World Marks 1 Year, 1.3 Million Guests

Resorts World Cruises is noting its one year anniversary this month with great fanfare and festivities onboard its fleet of Resorts Cruising at Sea, according to a statement.

Complementing the celebration will also be a series of exciting cruise fare promotions and special onboard offers.

Having first launched last year with the Genting Dream, Resorts World Cruises has expanded its fleet this year with the recent addition of the Resorts World One, welcoming over 1.3 million cruising guests to date.

With the headquarters in Singapore, Resorts World Cruises has further increased its presence across Asia in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Delhi NCR, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Manila, Seoul, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

The one year celebrations kick off with a special cruise fare promotion for selected cruises. Twin sharing guests with bookings made from now until 31 July 2023 for the Genting Dream and Resorts World One will enjoy attractive offers with the 2nd Person’s cruise fare at $1# (based on applicable designated currencies).

“On behalf of the Resorts World Cruises family, we would like to thank everyone for their tremendous support, which has led us to achieve numerous milestones within a short span of the first year, expanding our fleet and presence across the region. It’s been truly an amazing and memorable journey and we are excited to celebrate our One Year Anniversary together, providing our guests with a myriad of special promotions and onboard festivities,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“Moving ahead, we look forward to continue to be at the forefront in growing the cruise industry in Asia and to expand the brand’s reach and offerings that will make cruising accessible to more markets across the region,” he added.