Resorts World Cruises Awarded ‘Muslim-friendly Cruise Line of the Year’

Resorts World Cruises has been recognized as the “Muslim-friendly Cruise Line of the Year” at the Halal in Travel Awards 2023 held in Singapore.

The Genting Dream has been operating as the World’s First OIC/SMIIC Standard Halal-Friendly Cruise Ship since June 2022 and is the only cruise ship in the region that provides a Halal-friendly cruise experience for its Muslim guests.

“Resorts World Cruises is delighted to receive the ‘Muslim-friendly Cruise Line of the Year’ award that recognizes our efforts and commitments in pioneering new offerings that make a difference in the cruise sector,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises.

“The feedback and demand among the Muslim community have been very encouraging as the Halal-friendly offerings encompass beyond the Halal-certified cuisine, which also include access to prayer rooms, special Sahur and Iftar menus in Ramadhan, 24-hour medical center and Spa services based on gender requirements and more,” he added.

“At Resorts World Cruises, we are optimistic about the continued growth among the Muslim target segment and we will continue to strive to enhance our Halal offerings to cater to this growing and highly potential segment in the region,” added Goh.

Guests can embark on the Genting Dream from either Singapore or Port Klang and choose between two-and three-night getaways. Starting from July 13, guests can opt for the new itineraries departing from Port Klang including the four-night Singapore Discovery Cruise and the three-night Phuket – Singapore Cruise.