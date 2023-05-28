Regent Unveils 128 New Culinary Shore Excursions

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced 128 culinary-focused shore excursions in the Mediterranean.

Shore excursions include visits to France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, where guests will be able to indulge in the finest regional delicacies and authentic cuisine, the company said in a press release.

“We are delighted to enrich and enhance our array of shore excursion offerings, presenting our guests with even more opportunities to indulge in their passion for travel and culinary delights, all while cruising the Mediterranean aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With its rich history and diverse culture that have undeniably shaped its delectable cuisine, the Mediterranean serves as the perfect backdrop for these tantalizing culinary adventures.”

On each of these culinary experiences, guests will be accompanied by knowledgeable local guides to lead them through wine tastings, cooking classes and gourmet meals.

Highlights of the new culinary excursions include: