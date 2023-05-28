Quark Announces Dr. Sian Proctor as Godmother for Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions announced Dr .Sian Proctor as godmother for its newest expedition ship, the Ultramarine.

The celebration will take place onboard the expedition to Antarctica’s Snow Hill in November 2023, according to a press release.

“Our team put significant time and innovative thought toward the perfect godmother relationship, and we are ecstatic to have found a truly extraordinary partner for Ultramarine,” said Andrew White, president of Quark Expeditions. “We look forward to working with Sian in ways that will transcend any dockside champagne ceremony—not just to go beyond as a leader onboard Ultramarine with our polar explorers, but to go together for years to come in supporting the work of our company and our teams around the world.”

Proctor is a commercial astronaut, geology professor and science communicator who has traveled to the world’s most remote regions.

“When I saw our polar regions from space, as beacons of earthlight, I knew I wanted to make these places part of my work,” Proctor. “What better place than the far edges of the planet to expand our awareness of what it means to be an equitable, diverse, and inclusive society.

Quark Expeditions invites explorers to join Proctor onboard the Ultramarine in Antarctica on the special sailing departing on November 24, 2023: Emperor Penguin Quest: Expedition to Snow Hill.