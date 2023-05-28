Princess and Xponential Announce New Contest; Win a Porsche

Princes Cruises and Xponential Fitness announced a new contest with an opportunity to win an all-electric Porsche Taycan, according to a press release.

By participating in the Walk to Win Porsche contest, fitness and cruise enthusiasts have the chance to win a custom-branded Taycan valued at $100,000.

Eligible for the contest are U.S. residents of legal age excluding residents of Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska and North Dakota. To participate, candidates can use Xponential Fitness’ XPASS app and achieve a 30-day fitness streak. Another way to qualify for the contest is by using Princess Cruises’ MedallionPay Shoreside when shopping on vacation at over 250 merchants in 28 destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska.

“This contest combines the entire portfolio of Xponential 10 premier fitness brand members with Porsche to create excitement for Princess cruise vacations,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“We are gamifying fitness as we aim to make America healthier through our Walk to Win Porsche contest,” said Danyal Ali, president of XPASS at Xponential Fitness. “We added a pedometer to the XPASS app which rewards points towards fitness classes and can punch your entry into the Porsche in-app game. Don’t count your steps, make your steps count.”

All the contest rules are available at https://www.xpass.fit/blog/porsche-taycan-contest-rules. Entries for the contest will be accepted through May 3, 2024.