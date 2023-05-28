P&O’s Pacific Explorer Sets Sail on Repositioning Cruise to New Zealand

The Pacific Explorer is sailing from Australia today on a six-night repositioning cruise to Auckland, New Zealand.

Ahead of P&O Australia’s first post-pandemic season in the country, the vessel sets sail from Darwin, according to a company information.

In addition to four full days at sea, the one-way cruise also includes a visit to Norfolk Island, a less visited destination located between New Zealand and New Caledonia.

Upon arriving in Auckland on June 30, the Pacific Explorer is set to kick off a series of cruises departing from the Kiwi port.

Extending through late November, the program features three- to 13-night itineraries to different destinations, such as Fiji and the South Pacific.

On July 30, the Pacific Explorer sets sail from Auckland for a nine-night voyage to Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

Named “Pacific Island Hopper,” the itinerary features visits to four destinations in the region, such as Noumea, Lifou and Mistery Island.

The Pacific Explorer is also offering short cruises to nowhere during its local season, in addition to domestic itineraries in New Zealand that feature visits to Picton, Christchurch, Dunedin and the Fiordland National Park.

On November 24, the 1,998-guest vessel also pays a visit to Oban, on Steward Island. Located on New Zealand’s southern coast, the unusual cruise destination is only scheduled to receive four mainstream ships this year.

Following its program in New Zealand, the Pacific Explorer repositions to Melbourne, in Australia, for the 2023-2024 season.

The ship is scheduled to return to Auckland in July 2024 for a new series of cruises departing from the New Zealand homeport.

Originally built for Princess Cruises, the Pacific Explorer first entered service in 1997. Transferred to brand following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment, the 77,000-ton vessel has been in service for P&O Cruises Australia since 2017.

Among its many features and facilities is a complete waterpark, with two large waterslides, a barefoot lawn bowling green and a wide range of dining options.