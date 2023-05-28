Ponant Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Savings on 35 Sailings

Ponant is celebrating its 35th anniversary with 10 percent savings on 200 sailings exploring 35 destinations.

Ponant’s anniversary offer includes explorations of the fjords of Greenland, the icebergs in the Baffin Bay, the historical sites of the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean coastlines.

In addition, for each single or double occupancy cabin booked, travel advisors also get a $250 eCard. The eCard will be awarded 31 days after the deposit. The offer is applicable on all new bookings made and deposited before July 5, 2023.

The offer also includes new 2023 and 2024 itineraries such as a cruise to Venice with visits to multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites, a sailing from Nice to Valetta or an expedition cruise exploring the western coast of Japan.

The offer also applies to expeditions in the Kimberley region of Australia, on select sailings on the Le Ponant.