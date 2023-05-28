Norwegian Getaway Kicks Off Summer Program in the Mediterranean

Completing Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2023 lineup in Europe, the Norwegian Getaway is kicking off its summer program in the region today.

Sailing in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, the 2014-built vessel is set to offer a series of nine- to 16-night itineraries departing from different ports.

The first cruise of the season, for instance, sails from Lisbon, in Portugal, to Civitavecchia, a port near Italy’s capital city Rome.

Cruising in the Western Mediterranean, the nine-night itinerary includes visits to a total of seven destinations in Spain, France and Italy, such as Málaga, Ibiza, Barcelona, Villefranche and Livorno.

Continuing its season, the ship offers an Eastern Mediterranean itinerary on June 24. Also sailing one-way, the nine-night voyage sails from Civitavecchia to Italy’s Trieste after visits to ports in Italy, Sicily, Greece and Croatia.

Between late July and October, the Norwegian Getaway is also set to offer itineraries in Northern and Western Europe.

On September 15, for instance, the 4,000-guest ship offers a 16-night cruise to the British Islands and Iceland.

Sailing roundtrip from England’s Southampton, the itinerary also features visits to destinations in Western Europe, including France’s Le Havre, Germany’s Hamburg and Belgium’s Zeebrugge.

Following additional itineraries in the region, the Getaway is set to return to North America on November 4. On that day, the ship wraps up a 13-night transatlantic crossing that sails between Southampton and New York City.

In addition to the Norwegian Getaway, eight Norwegian Cruise Line ships are set to operate in Europe in 2023.

The local program stretches through December and features the company’s two newest vessels – the 2022-built Norwegian Prima and the 2023-built Norwegian Viva.

Other vessels sailing in Europe this year include the Norwegian Breakaway, the Norwegian Epic, the Norwegian Dawn, the Norwegian Star, the Norwegian Jade and the Norwegian Gem.