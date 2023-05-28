MSC Seaview Turns Five Years Old

The MSC Seaview is completing its fifth year in service this month. As the company’s then 15th ship, the vessel was delivered to MSC Cruises on June 4, 2018.

A sister to the MSC Seaside, which debuted one year earlier, the Seaview was built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

To mark the delivery, the company and the shipyard held a joint ceremony onboard.

According to MSC Cruises, the event paid tribute to the maritime tradition, with a Fincantieri representative presenting Seaview’s first master with an ampoule holding the first water that touched the hull when the ship was floated out.

Soon after leaving its building dock, the MSC Seaview kicked off its inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean.

Following a commemorative three-night cruise, the 4,140-guest vessel arrived in its homeport in Genoa on June 7.

Two days later, a special inaugural ceremony took place, with MSC’s fleet godmother Sophia Loren christening the ship.

On June 10, the MSC Seaview set sail on its first commercial voyage, a seven-night cruise to Spain, France, Italy and Malta.

Visiting Marseille, Barcelona, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Valletta, the itinerary was repeated through the end of the European summer.

During its inaugural winter, the MSC Seaview offered a series of domestic itineraries in Brazil. Sailing from Santos, the 154,000-ton vessel debuted as the largest to ever sail in the South American country.

The ship sails week-long itineraries in the Mediterranean this summer and will head to South America for the winter 2023-24 season.