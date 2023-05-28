MSC Foundation and UNWTO Launch Youth Lab On MSC Euribia

The MSC Foundation and UNTWO have launched a Youthlaunched Youth Lab and Program titled “Next: A Sustainable Future for Our Next Generations” onboard the MSC Euribia.

The program builds on the success of the first Global Youth Tourism Summit held in Sorrento in 2022. With the help of the MSC Cruises Youth Entertainment Division, the UNWTO and MSC Foundation are extending this partnership to enable youth sustainability education and empowerment onboard the MSC Euribia, the new ship officially named in Copenhagen on May 5.

“We are proud to build on the tremendous success of the Global Youth Tourism Summit in Sorrento by extending our partnership with UNWTO to promote youth empowerment and sustainability education,” commented MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco.

“The new MSC Foundation Lab on MSC Euribia will offer an innovative venue for children and teenagers to engage in sustainability-focused activities. Our new custom-designed program ‘Next: A Sustainable Future for Our Next Generations’ has been specially conceived to empower young people to learn, create, and express themselves while addressing key sustainability issues such as marine conservation, climate change and responsible tourism. By making our young guests the center of these activities, we aim to raise awareness of the challenges facing humanity and equip our next generations with the tools they need to create a better world.”

The venue will be called MSC Foundation Lab and features a specially equipped room on the ship, dedicated to creating a sustainable future through the commitment of our younger generations.

“Next: A Sustainable Future for Our Next Generations” is designed in partnership with the UNWTO and will deliver two hours of daily activities on subjects such as ocean health, recycling, climate change, sustainable tourism and social media. The activities aim to encourage the youth to learn, create and express themselves according to their interests and proposals for the future.

Matteo Mancini, MSC Cruises Senior Manager Kids Entertainment said: “For MSC Cruises, keeping the younger generations entertained on a cruise means listening to them and taking real note of their interests and wishes. Last summer, during the Global Youth Tourism Summit, young people from all over the world also asked us for the space and time to discuss these topics on board our ships. We welcomed their request, believing it our duty to join with Gen Z youth to create a high-impact edutainment, creation and sharing program with the power to generate concrete results. It is an immense honor for us to join with UNWTO to achieve this, bringing the young people on our ships the latest information and powerful resources to build a sustainable future.”