Minister Bartlett Meets with Royal Caribbean Team

Jamaica / Royal Caribbean Meeting

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett senior executive leadership team of Royal Caribbean Group at their Headquarters in Miami, Florida on June 12.

Among Royal Caribbean Group members present were Royal Caribbean International President and CEO, Michael Bayley; Deputy Director of Tourism, Americas, Philip Rose; Manager, Destination Development Mario Egues; Vice President of Global Deployment and Itinerary Planning Christopher Allen; Senior Manager, Worldwide Port Operations, Bryan Attree; and Senior Strategist, Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright.

The meeting was part of efforts to engage and shore up key tourism players.

Royal Caribbean Group is expecting more than of its 340,000 cruise passengers to visit Jamaica this year. 

