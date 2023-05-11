Margaritaville at Sea Extends New BOGO Offer

To celebrate new multimillion-dollar upgrades to the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the cruise line is launching a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) special, offering its popular three-day / two-night cruises.

Guests can sail from Palm Beach, Florida, to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, from $169 per guest, with a second guest sailing for free.

The BOGO special is available through May 31, and applies to sailings through December 31.

“We’ve been listening to our friends and fans and have invested in the kinds of new offerings passengers said will best enhance their sailing experience,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“The venues we’ve added and enhancements we’ve made are going to take our experience to the next level and will surprise and delight new guests and returning cruisers alike.”

The upgraded ship will set sail on Friday, June 2, and guests will have the opportunity to discover new and refreshed areas onboard, reimagined dining options, two new stage shows and more.

The multimillion-dollar ship renovations include multiple additions such as updated cabins, a pickleball court, a piano bar, reimagined fitness center, new food venues and more.