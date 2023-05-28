Lindblad Reveals Redesigned Suites on National Geographic Explorer

Lindblad Expeditions revealed the newly redesigned suites onboard the National Geographic Explorer after the ship’s most recent refurbishment at the Astilleros Canarios shipyard in Spain in May 2023, according to a press release.

The eight refreshed suites feature a Scandinavian design with textured fabrics and colors of aqua and cassis. In addition, each suite now features a modern Command Center filled with tools such as a barometer, a National Geographic Atlas and an LG television.

“For many, National Geographic Explorer, with her rich polar heritage, represents the paradigm of an expedition vessel,” said Ana Esteves, vice president of hotel operations at Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic.

“The new stunning interior enhancements made to her suites tie National Geographic Explorer together nicely with our other purpose-built ice-class ships, while still creating an air of unique distinction and highlighting what makes this ship such a staple in the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic fleet.”

Lindblad also revealed a new Suite Exclusives package where guests have access to a range of amenities including a welcome gift upon embarkation, priority booking for spa and wellness treatments, an in-room espresso machine and complimentary laundry services.