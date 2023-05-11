Kids Sail for Free On Quark’s Arctic Voyages

Quark Expeditions announced a summer deal for allowing kids, adolescents and teens to travel for free with their families on all Arctic 2023 sailings.

“Taking your children into the Arctic wilderness is one of the most educational and life-changing experiences you can provide your child,” said Andrew White, president of Quark Expeditions. “I traveled to the Polar Regions with both of my children, when they were 14 and 15 years old, and the profound impact on them was astounding. Exploring the Arctic deepened their connection to nature and created family memories that we still talk about more than a decade later. As a parent, I look back at those Arctic moments as some of the most meaningful bonding experiences with my children. Their transformation was profound. So, what better way to celebrate the summer season than by announcing an offer that will enable guests to have the ultimate family adventure.”

Kids can sail free from June 1 to September 20, 2023 on all voyages to Greenland, the Canadian High Arctic and Spitsbergen. The offer expires on June 30, 2023.

“The chance to sail down the historic Northwest Passage, visit Inuit communities to learn about their history and culture, and spot polar bears in the remote Canadian Arctic are the kinds of family experiences that create memories of a lifetime,” added White. “Equally transformative our family adventures in Greenland, where guests and their children can go heli flightseeing over the Greenland Ice Sheet and camp overnight beside the 70-km long Tasermiut Fjord. And what child wouldn’t love the chance to observe polar bears in the wilds of Spitsbergen!”