Holland America Reveals Refreshed Canaletto Menu

Holland America Line revealed its updated Canaletto menu featuring fresh pasta made onboard and authentic Italian dishes.

Canaletto specialty restaurant, which is open for dinner only, offers an authentic Italian experience with fresh pasta made by Holland America Line’s chefs. The updated menu offers a three-course meal including small plates, homemade pastas and entrées, and desserts. Additionally, there will be a special of the day.

“The pasta we make on board is exceptional and we want the updated menu to continue to reflect an Italian experience with a focus on freshness and authenticity,” said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president, food and beverage. “Each course has a selection that brings the flavors of Italy on board no matter where our ships are cruising, and the update adds some exciting new dishes and cocktails.”

Canaletto’s small plates such as the popular Antipasto Plate features prosciutto di parma, finocchiona salami, truffle salami, Terre Ducali coppa, Parmigiano Reggiano and Sicilian olives. Other options include Veal and Sage Meatballs, Burrata, Canaletto Salad and Grilled Tiger Shrimp.

New dishes at the restaurant include Casarecce Pesto Genovese, Italian Sausage Paccheri, Seared Mediterranean Seabass and Mussels, Scallop and Calamari Trenette. In addition, guests can enjoy returning favorites such as Chianti-Braised Beef Short Rib and Herb and Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast.

To satisfy their sweet tooth, guests can enjoy traditional Italian desserts including Tiramisu, Lemon Ricotta Baked Cheesecake, Chocolate Hazelnut Tart, Affogato and freshly made gelato.