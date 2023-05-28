Holland America Line Introduces New ‘National Geographic Day Tours’

Holland America Line is launching “National Geographic Day Tours” that allow guests to explore destinations in the Mediterranean at a deeper level.

The new exclusive shore excursions were developed in cooperation with National Geographic and begin this summer onboard the Oosterdam and Nieuw Statendam.

Guests sailing on these ships will have the chance to discover powerful female figures in Kusadasi, Turkey; get a glimpse of a day in the life of a marine biologist in Naples, Italy; or learn about organic honeybee farms in Rhodes, Greece. Every tour is led by a National Geographic trained guide.

The Summer 2023 National Geographic Tours include:

“A Day in the Life of a Marine Biologist” in Naples, Italy;

“Meet the Locals in Santorini” in Santorini, Greece;

“Influential Women in Turkey: From Past to Present” in Kusadasi, Turkey

“The Fascinating World of Bees” in Rhodes, Greece

“We are continually looking for enriching and transformative experiences for our guests and the new National Geographic Day Tours are not only immersive, but provide exclusive access and hands-on experiences,” said Carole Biencourt, vice president overseeing shore tour experience for Holland America Line. “We are pleased to offer them to guests across our Mediterranean itineraries that visit these ports and will look to expand the program in the near future.”