Greenock Ocean Terminal Welcomes MSC Virtuosa

Greenock Ocean Terminal welcomed the MSC Virtuosa on June 5, which arrived carrying over 4,000 passengers.

The MSC Virtuosa is currently on a Northern Europe voyage. The ship and its 4,218 passengers left Greenock on Monday evening and head towards Isafjord, Iceland.

The port also welcomed Le Champlain on the same day, marking the port’s first-ever “double turnaround.”

Clydeport Port Director at Peel Ports Jim McSporran said: “It’s always a pleasure welcoming any of our cruise ships to Greenock, and liners don’t get much more eye-catching than the MSC Virtuosa and Le Champlain.

“It’s lovely to be welcoming so many to the terminal today and comes on the back of us recently announcing a record year for the most liners visiting us in one season.

“It’s shaping up to be a great year – and we hope all the guests arriving today enjoy their visit to Scotland.”

Councillor Stephen McCabe said: “We really are on the crest of a wave with yet more ship and passenger records being broken this year as we work alongside Peel Ports and our other partners to grow Greenock and Inverclyde as a premier cruise destination.

“A key component of that is the new visitor centre which will be opening soon to complement the dedicated cruise ship berth which is already successfully up and running.

“Greenock already has a proud reputation as one of the friendliest and most picturesque ports in the world and the new visitor centre will only enhance that further for not only the 100,000-plus overseas visitors each year but the many thousands of people near and far who also come here to discover what Inverclyde has to offer.”