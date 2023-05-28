FarSounder Receives 8th Patent

FarSounder announced the expansion of its IP portfolio with its 8th Patent, number 11,609,316.

The founder of 3D Forward Looking Navigation Sonars will thus be expanding its sonar system and its 3D processing, according to a press release.

This invention provides a sonar system with a forward-looking sonar device integrated with one or more other sonar devices so that ship operators can have a reliable navigation tool. The tool can include a transducer array that takes a three-dimensional acoustic reading of the objects and seafloor ahead.

The system that processes the acoustic data can also process data from down-looking sonar, side-scanning sonar, or both and present the information on the floor of the sea in front of, around, and under a ship.

“At FarSounder, the protection of our 3D Forward Looking Sonar processes is a top priority. The Engineering team works hard to be innovative and continually advance our sonar navigation technology. Patenting their work is imperative.” said Matthew Zimmerman, chief executive officer and one of the inventors.