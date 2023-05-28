Explora Journeys Unveils Watch and Jewelry Offering Onboard

Explora Journeys announced the launch of luxury watch and jewelry retail offering onboard the Explora I and Explora II.

Explora Journeys is bringing two brands of luxury watches, Cartier and Panerai, as well as the watch and jewelry store of Piaget.

The stores will open onboard the Explora I on July 17, 2023, available exclusively to Explora Journeys guests.

Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, said: “We are delighted to be launching this new luxury retail offering onboard Explora I. Our goal is always to provide our travelers with an exceptional and unforgettable experience, and we believe that our new luxury retail partners, offering the best in Swiss luxury watchmaking and fine jewelry, will help us to achieve that goal. Our guests are discerning travelers who expect the very best, and we are proud to be able to offer them a shopping experience that reflects our commitment to quality, luxury, and excellence.”