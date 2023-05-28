Disney Wins Port of Vancouver’s Blue Circle Award for Environmental Stewardship

Disney Cruise Line received the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Blue Circle Award for the 10th consecutive year, recognizing the cruise line’s participation last year in the port’s voluntary EcoAction Program and Energy Action Initiative.

“This award demonstrates our long-standing commitment to operating responsibly and sustainably, especially while sailing in the Pacific Northwest,” said Barry Compagnoni, DCL’s Vice President for Safety, Security and Environmental Policy and Compliance. “By doing our part to reduce emissions, conserve energy and protect the rich biodiversity of the region, we are proud to continue our legacy of taking actions that support a healthier environment.”

According to a press release, one of the primary ways DCL reduces its impact on the environment while sailing in Alaska and Canada is to turn off the ship’s engines and rely on the port’s shoreside electricity grid when available.

Specific to Vancouver, where the port’s electric grid is supplied by hydro- and wind power, the Disney Wonder eliminated 99 percent of emissions by using shore power every time it called on Vancouver last year.

Using shore power is just one of many ways that DCL strives to minimize its impact on the environment, the company said, in support of The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2030.

Among other initiatives, the cruise line continues to invest in low-emission fuels including using ultra-low sulfur fuel on the Magic and Dream classes of ships and liquefied natural gas (LNG) on its newest class of vessels, along with plans to use green methanol on a newly acquired ship that will homeport in Singapore in 2025.

In addition, the company said it has nearly eliminated all single-use plastics across its fleet by no longer using plastic straws, switching to refillable bath product dispensers in guest staterooms, removing plastic bags from onboard merchandise locations, and replacing plastic water bottles with recyclable aluminum ones.