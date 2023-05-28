Curacao Welcomes Two Ships with Over 10,000 Passengers

Curaçao Ports Authority announced that Willemstad has welcomed over 10,000 cruise passengers disembarking from two ships, the Mardi Gras and the Carnival Horizon.

The ships visited Curacao on June 14 carrying 6,407 and 4,913 cruise passengers respectively (a total of 11,320).

This also marks the first time the port of Curaçao has welcomed the Mardi Gras.

Curaçao Ports Authority and the ship’s agent, Maduro Shipping, hosted the inaugural ceremony onboard the ship where an exchange of placards took place.

During this ceremony, the ship’s captain as well as local representatives and the Maduro Shipping agent addressed the attendees expressing a warm welcome to the captain of the ship, the crew members and the passengers.

The Mardi Gras is currently on its eight-night Southern Caribbean voyage sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Florida. After departing Curaçao, the ship headed towards Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

The Carnival Horizon is also on an eight-night Caribbean voyage which departed from Miami, Florida on June 10. After leaving the port of Curaçao, the ship set sail towards La Romana, Dominican Republic.