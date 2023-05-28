Crystal to Homeport at Port Everglades in 2024

Crystal announced the cruise line will begin homeporting from Port Everglades in November 2024.

The cruise line will begin homeporting in Florida with the refurbished Crystal Serenity with.

The company will announce the 2025 itineraries that will include Port Everglades later this year.

“We are excited to make our return to Port Everglades,” said Crystal’s Vice President of Port Operations and Itinerary Planning Spyros Almpertis.

“More than three million guests sail out of Fort Lauderdale each year, and we are happy to now be an option when looking for an exceptional cruising experience.”

“Crystal is a natural fit for Port Everglades and will complement our growing fleet of high-end brands,” added CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “Port Everglades is already known as a big-ship cruise port, and more luxury lines are discovering that our terminals are fully scalable to accommodate more intimate ships and their discerning guests.”

The 740-passenger Crystal Serenity is currently being refurbished in Trieste, Italy and is set to debut this summer.