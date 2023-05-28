Crystal Announces Deal with Travel Leaders Network

Crystal Cruises announced that it will be a preferred supplier to Travel Leaders Network (TLN), a luxury travel brand.

According to a press release, Crystal will provide TLN’s portfolio of travel advisors with experiences at sea that will “delight their clients.”

“Crystal is delighted to work with Travel Leaders Network and its community of passionate and dedicated travel professionals,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships for Crystal.

“Our collaboration presents a tremendous opportunity to re-engage with travel sellers throughout their vast network as well as introduce the Crystal brand to travel professionals whose clientele seek extraordinary experiences both at sea and onshore. The Travel Leaders’ team and advisor support is exceptional, which blends perfectly with Crystal’s DNA and commitment to being ‘exceptional at sea’.”

“We are pleased to announce Crystal as our newest preferred supplier partner,” said Travel Leaders Network President Roger E. Block. “Our members are once again looking forward to offering these exceptional voyages to their clients and experience the world-class service and offerings that has made Crystal an award-winning brand for several years.”

Travel Leaders Network currently represents more than 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada.