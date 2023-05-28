Cruise Baltic Launches New Onshore Power Supply Overview

Cruise Baltic has launched a new, updated overview of onshore power supply in the Baltic Sea region.

The new version contains details such as power supplied, fees and connection time.

”Having a tool like the OPS overview allows us to plan itineraries based on available onshore power supply more sufficiently. With this new update, it will become even easier for our itinerary planners to find the relevant information and plan sustainably. Although we still need more ports to install shore power systems, an overview like this is a great support for the cruise industry’s green transition and helps us in meeting our guests’ demands for a more sustainable vacation,” said Marcus Puttich, director of destinations, TUI Cruises.

Cruise Baltic created an overview of onshore power supply last year to ensure cruise lines have all the necessary information to make sustainable itinerary planning easier.

”With the update of the onshore power supply overview on our website, we hope to continue to encourage cruise lines to take the next steps towards a greener cruise industry and encourage the installation of shore power in our region. With wide-ranging and up-to-date information on OPS, we make it easier for cruise lines to embrace sustainable practices and use the available facilities. We are proud to contribute to reducing environmental impact and promoting a more sustainable future,” said Klaus Bondam, director of Cruise Baltic.

The updated version is accessible on the front page of cruisebaltic.com