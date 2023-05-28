Construction of Tarragona Cruise Port Begins

The construction of the Tarragona Cruise Port terminal has officially started, according to a press release.

The new terminal, Tarragona Port Authority’s 30-million investment, will be located in the Balears Wharf and represent a significant step forwards for the region. The project includes the improvement of port infrastructure, expanding the areas for cruise operations. In addition, the port has also invested in fitting out the quay for electrification, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from docked cruise ships.

Most of the work will not take place on the construction site but in a modular way. Once finished, these modules will be transported to the site, assembled and finished there.

The project focuses on functionality and sustainability with eco-friendly technologies and practices integrated into the construction and future operation such as renewable energies.

The new cruise terminal is scheduled to start operating in May 2024. It is expected to have a positive impact on the region and contribute to the Tarragona’s tourism and economic development.