Coin Ceremony Held for MSC World America

The coin ceremony for the third LNG-powered ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet and first to be based in the U.S., the MSC World America, took place on Wednesday at Chantiers de l’Atlantique as a further step towards creating a world where technology meets innovation for a more sustainable cruise experience, MSC said in apress release.

The new ship due in 2025 will feature many of the environmental innovations present on MSC Euribia but with additional ones like pioneering technology to virtually eliminate methane slip from LNG when in operation. The two Godmothers for the traditional maritime ceremony were MSC Cruise Divisions’ Silvia Turbia and Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s Séverine Blandin.

Henri Doyer, MSC Program Director, Chantier de l’Atlantique, said, “This 19th ship – the second of the World Class series – is the result of a long partnership between MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique. I am thrilled to announce that MSC World Europa, MSC Euribia, and MSC World America are the three most energy efficient, most environment-friendly ships of the cruise industry.”