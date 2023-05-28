CFC Chooses Resco and OnboarD Software

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) announced it has selected Rescompany and OnboarD Software to provide their onboard digital hospitality systems, according to a press release.

Rescompany has implemented its shipboard Property Management and Point of Sale systems, including mobile applications for guests and crew and as well as an Inventory System while OnboarD, which is connected to Resco’s ship system, will provide the Internet Cafe system for Wi-Fi management and billing.

Rescompany Systems Ltd provides database management solutions for the cruise and travel industry including Central Reservations (CRS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Property Management (PMS) and Point of Sale (POS) systems.

OnboarD Software is a software provider to the global cruise market that specializes in providing hotel maintenance and guest engagement solutions.