Celebrity: Two Ships for Summer 2024 in Caribbean, Calling at CocoCay

Celebrity Cruises announced what it said was revamped Caribbean program for the Summer 2024 season.

Starting next April, the Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection will be based in North America, offering Caribbean cruises along with weekend itineraries and featuring calls Perfect Day at CocoCay for the first time in history.

“Our customers are consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round, have more weekend options so they can getaway easier, and have expressed a desire for a private island destination. By introducing this new program, we can meet this demand and offer something new and historic to all our guests,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “Perfect Day is a destination like no other, and we are honored to add it to our portfolio.”

Perfect Day at CocoCay:

Sailing out of South Florida, the Celebrity Beyond will offer a mix of six and eight-night journeys, which visit destinations like Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, along with Perfect Day at CocoCay.

For the first time, travelers will have the opportunity to getaway every weekend on Celebrity Reflection’s new three and four-night itineraries. Nearly 40 itineraries will offer the chance to enjoy Perfect Day, while featuring calls to Key West and Bimini.

Of note, the Beyond is sailing the Mediterranean this summer as is the Reflection.