Carnival Venezia Offers Shopping Experience with First Luxury Boutiques

Carnival Cruise Line partnered with Starboard Cruise Services to launch new retail offerings onboard the Carnival Venezia, with many luxury brands and original collections making their first appearance on Carnival’s ships, according to a press release.

Carnival and Starboard created an elevated shopping experience highlighting the “Carnival Fun Italian Style” concept for guests sailing on the new ship, which begins cruising from New York City on June 15.

“We are thrilled to bring the essence of Italy to life with fresh offerings under the newly unveiled ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ banner,” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s president and CEO. “The vibrant brand assortment aligns perfectly with the Carnival Venezia experience and reflects the fun atmosphere guests expect.”

New offerings onboard the Carnival Venezia include:

Luxury boutiques and brands such as Bvlgari, Cartier, ICaftani and more;

Leather shop featuring accessories and handbags designed by Marc Jacobs;

Front Street Watches with pieces from Bremont, Gucci, Longines, Michele and Philip Stein;

What Goes Around Comes Around featuring pre-loved designer leather handbags and accessories.

In addition, the new offering includes three distinct collections including Venezia Masquerade Accessories; Carnival Venezia Racing Stripes Collection; and Carnival Venezia Inaugural Collection.