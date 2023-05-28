Carnival Lays Out Plan For Main Dining Room Menu Enhancements

Carnival Cruise Line will be enhancing its main dining rooms offerings over the next several months to bring more variety, with nearly 60 new entrée presentations on rotation, fleetwide, according to a press release.

The enhancements will be piloted on the Carnival Dream beginning June 17, with a fleetwide rollout by this fall, the company said.

In consultation with Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse, the culinary team has been evaluating every aspect of the fleet’s main dining room offerings and planning new options, Carnival said in a statement.

New main dining room menus will also include offerings from Carnival’s popular specialty dining restaurants, so more guests may experience the wide variety of great food offered across the fleet.

Carnival chefs are also addressing larger portion offerings for certain entrees, along with additional vegetarian options and entrée salads.