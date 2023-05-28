Carnival Corporation Q2 Earnings Preview, Call Link

Carnival Corporation will report second quarter earnings and provide a business update on Monday morning June 26.

An investor call will follow at 10:00 a.m. eastern time with company executives delivering prepared remarks and then hosting a question-and-answer period with Wall Street analysts.

Those interested can listen in live by clicking this link.

Talking points are expected to touch on North American demand for this summer and beyond, occupancy rates, and the company’s third quarter outlook.

Investors will also be expecting to hear commentary on inflation and costs and will also be curious about the current status of the ongoing cruise restart in China.