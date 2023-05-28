Aurora Offers Limited-Time Deal for Antarctic Expedition

Aurora Expeditions is offering a limited-time deal for guests looking to visit Antarctica onboard the nine-day Antarctic Explorer Express expedition departing Ushuaia on February 10, 2024.

This deal gives travelers a chance to get $1,000 in air credit as well as $1,309 in savings per person (10 percent off) in a category C balcony stateroom when booking this specific expedition before September 30, 2023.

Additionally, Aurora Expeditions is also offering up to 25 percent savings on its Special Guest and themed voyages and up to 15 percent savings on the longer Antarctica adventures for the 2023/24 Antarctic season.

The offer applies to voyages booked and deposited before September 30, 2023, and are subject to availability, terms and conditions.

The Antarctic Explorer Express voyage features two to three landings per day including at least three days exploring the Peninsula. For each day of the adventure, Aurora’s expedition team will lead a number of activities including multiple Zodiac cruises and shore excursions.