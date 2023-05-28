Atlas Ocean Voyages Adds Two Antarctica Expeditions

Atlas Ocean Voyages is adding two new Antarctica expeditions aboard the World Voyager for its upcoming 2023- 2024 season.

Two new seven-night expeditions offer an opportunity to explore the region, bypassing the Drake Passage by air in one direction, leaving more time for exploring Antarctica.

Sailing from November 2023 through March 2023, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering more than 40 expeditions total ranging from seven to 14 nights. All voyages are roundtrips from Ushuaia, Argentina, aboard three ships: the World Navigator, World Traveller and World Voyager.

The two newly-added itineraries include:

Drake Fly and Sail Expedition departing on December 7, 2023, includes a complimentary one-night pre-hotel stay in Buenos Aires, a one-way private charter jet service from Buenos Aires, a one-way return air service to Punta Arenas, and a one-night post-hotel stay in Punta Arenas.

Drake Fly and Sail Holiday Expedition departing on December 19, 2023, includes a one-night pre-hotel in Punta Arenas, private charter jet service from Punta Arenas and one-way return air service to Buenos Aires.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Antarctica expeditions visit destinations such as Neko Harbour, Deception Island’s caldera and Brown Bluff. Guests will also have the opportunity to observe diverse marine wildlife such as penguins, seals and whales.