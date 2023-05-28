Ambassador Cruise Line Issues Relaxed Covid Policy

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that it will be lifting all Covid-19 vaccination and testing requirements on Thursday, June 22.

The new policy means that all guests, regardless of their vaccination status, can freely enjoy Ambassador’s cruise experiences. The updated policy will apply to all bookings made for future sailings.

The cruise line also added that guests aboard the already departed sailings including the Arctic Voyage to Spitsbergen and North Cape and Land of Midnight Sun, sailing from London Tilbury on June 20, 2023, will not be required to provide proof of vaccination ahead of traveling.

However, Covid requirements will differ for some sailings due to entry requirements from host countries, such as the Ambience’s 2024 Grand Round the Word Cruise and the Ambition’s 2024 Highlights of Brazil and West Indies Adventure. Guests will be updated on the requirements for those sailings in due time.

Ambassador continues to recommend that guests traveling with the cruise line have two doses of a UK Government approved vaccine. Guests showing Covid-19 symptoms within 72 hours of departure are encouraged to take a test at home.