Allianz Partners Launches Trip Protection for Ritz-Carlton

Allianz Partners announced that it will now provide travel protection to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection guests, according to a statement.

This protection provides guests with access to new benefits and services to help them navigate the unexpected. Allianz Travel Insurance will provide financial benefits and professional support in cases of unexpected events before or during a voyage including covering unforeseen cancellations, interruptions, travel delays and missed connections.

“We are pleased to offer our travel protection and assistance to guests of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Tom Trotta, vice president of Sales at Allianz Partners USA. “Travelers setting sail on their fleet of superyachts who select our trip protection can have an even more enjoyable trip knowing that we are here to protect them from the costs of covered unexpected cancellations, interruptions and delays, as well as other situations covered by their policy.”

Guests of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection can now also use trip assistance and concierge services provided by Allianz for help with medical emergencies, baggage issues and other travel obstacles. In addition, travel protection will reimburse guests up to 100 percent of their insured trip cost in case they need to cancel or interrupt their cruise for a reason covered by their plan. Other benefits include covering up to $50,000 in primary coverage for medical emergencies, up to $1,000,000 for emergency medical transportation costs and coverage for lost, delayed or damaged baggage.

“As we continue to build out our growing fleet of superyachts, we are excited for the opportunity to support our valued guests with trusted protection from Allianz,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and chief executive officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Their industry-leading services allow us to provide guests with added confidence as they explore the world.”