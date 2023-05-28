AIDA Becomes Exclusive Event Partner for 2023 Kiel Week

AIDA Cruises will be the exclusive event partner for the 2023 Kiel Week, the largest sailing and summer festival in the world.

AIDA Cruises will present a “large AIDA vacation world on land” as well as three ships on water from June 17 to 25, 2023.

Guests will be able to experience the Kiel Week on four AIDA voyages.

The AIDAnova will sail seven- and 14-day cruises to Norway and Denmark on June 17 and 24; the AIDAluna will sail “Highlights at the Arctic Circle” on June 23 for 17 days from Kiel; and the AIDAbella will set embark on the “Nordic Islands with Iceland” on June 25 from Kiel.

Highlighted at the Kiel Week will also be the AIDA Vacation World, taking guests through the world of cruising.

The two-story AIDA Vacation World will be featured across 200 square meters with a large outdoor terrace and an AIDA kissing stop as an inspiring selfie spot.

Gusts visiting an original cabin of the AIDAcosma can take a look at their future home onboard while the AIDA travel consultants provide information about the vacations with the AIDA ships.

In addition, there will be an AIDA raffle and a range of other surprises for big and small cruise fans. AIDA will also sponsor the first prize in the “Sport for Kids” charity campaign and award a travel voucher worth 2,500 euros.

Three AIDA ships will call at the Kiel Fjord 64 times during the 2023 summer season. The last call of the season will be on November 4 with the AIDAnova.