Accelleron Introduces New Turbocharges for X300-L Series

Accelleron is introducing new turbochargers for two-stroke engines, the X300-L series.

The platform-based concept complemented by Accelleron’s Turbo Insights digital technology presents a milestone in turbocharging as it will enable ship operators solve their fuel-related issues.

The new turbocharger design means that the rotor subassembly can be completed in a single port call, using a new or refurbished cartridge.

The X300-L series, enabled with Accelleron’s Turbo Insight, helps identify performance improvement opportunities and when service will be needed well in advance. The improvement of the series means that turbocharger overhaul is no longer tied to drydocking schedules and that turbocharges do not need to be serviced every five years. This results in reduced operating costs and provides greater flexibility in ship operators’ service regimes.

Christoph Rofka, president of Accelleron’s medium and low-speed product division said: “The X300 –L series reimagines turbocharging for an era of multiple fuels and increasing cost pressures in shipping. A platform-based design means upgrades can be introduced more easily as technology advances and provides the enhanced serviceability that operators need in order to control operating costs. Ship operators need flexible technology to exceed existing performance and excel on their path to decarbonization. The X300-L series delivers exactly that.”

The X300-L series, enabled with Accelleron’s Turbo Insight, helps identify performance improvement opportunities and when service will be needed well in advance.

The first X300-L turbochargers are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025 while first orders will be taken in the second half of 2024.