A Look at the Carnival’s 2023 Summer Program in Europe

After crossing the Atlantic earlier this year, Carnival Pride kicked off Carnival Cruise Line’s 2023 summer program in Europe. Starting in late May, the vessel started sailing in the region, with itineraries visiting Western Europe, the Mediterranean, the Baltic and more.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the Carnival’s deployment for the season.

Western Europe with UK, Portugal, Spain, France and Belgium

Date: May 28, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Gibraltar (UK); Lisbon and Porto (Portugal); Vigo, La Coruña and Bilbao (Spain); La Rochelle and Le Havre (France); and Zeebrugge (Belgium)

The Carnival Pride kicked its season in Europe with a repositioning voyage to England. Sailing from Spain, the one-way itinerary features a total of 11 ports of call, in five different countries.

Among the destinations being visitedwas Portugal’s capital city Lisbon and France’s Le Havre – from which passengers can visit Paris. Among other destinations, the cruise also includes visits to Northern Spain, with calls in La Coruña, Vigo and Bilbao.

Norwegian Fjords

Date: June 9 and 30, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeport: Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Bergen, Alesund, Molde, Olden, Skjolden and Haugesund (Norway)

Carnival’s 2023 European schedule includes two cruises to the Norwegian Fjords in June. Sailing roundtrip from Dover, the nine-night voyages feature visits to popular destinations in the region, including Bergen and Alesund.

In addition to Olden and Haugesund, the destination-intensive itinerary also includes less visited ports of call, such as Skjolden and Molden.

12 Nights Sailing Across the Baltic

Date: July 9, 2023

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Copenhagen (Denmark); Nynashamn and Gothenburg (Sweden); Tallinn (Estonia); Kiel and Warnemunde (Germany); and Helsinki (Finland)

The Carnival Pride is also offering a single cruise to the Baltic during its 2023 season in Europe. Sailing in July, the 12-night itinerary pays visits to five different countries, including Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

Among the visited ports is Nynashamn, from which guests can visit Stockholm, and Warnemunde, the getaway to Rostock and Berlin.

British Islands

Date: July 21, 2023

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Edinburgh, Stornoway and Kirkwall (Scotland); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Cork (Ireland); and Holyhead (Wales)

Also sailing in Northern Europe, this nine-night itinerary sails to the British Islands with visits to ports in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

Among the ports of call are Edinburgh, Belfast and Cork. Sailing roundtrip from Dover in July, the cruise also pays visits to Stornoway, Kirkwall and Holyhead.

Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean

Dates: September 19 and October 19, 2023

Length: Ten nights

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Naples and Messina (Italy); Kusadasi (Turkey); Piraeus, Katakolon, Santorini and Mykonos (Greece)

Before returning to the United States, the Carnival Pride offers a series of cruises in the Mediterranean as well. With two sailings in September and October, this ten-night itinerary explores the Greek Islands while also visiting Italy and Turkey.

Sailing roundtrip from Civitavecchia, the cruise features visits to Naples, Messina, Kusadasi, Katakolon, Santorini, Mykonos and Piraeus – from where guests can embark on shore excursions to Athens.