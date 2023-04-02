Zinus Wins Contract to Supply Shore Power to Oslo

Zinus has won a contract with PowerCon to supply the Port of Oslo with its state-of-the-art CRU500 shore power solution, according to a statement.

The objective of the project is to make shore power available for all cruise ships that visit the Port of Oslo.

“This contract is a testament to Zinus’s commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and highlights the importance of sustainable solutions in the maritime industry. We are thrilled to be the supplier to PowerCon and end user Port of Oslo,” stated Geir Odland, Chief Service Officer at Zinus.

The CRU500, a design that combines functionality and efficiency, is an all-in-one cable management system that integrates with PowerCon’s shoreside electro distribution station and the cruise vessel. The CRU500 can be moved and operated as one unit with cables and cable management system, including both power and signal cables.

Jens Eirik Hagen, Head of Energy Transition at Port of Oslo added: “In the Port of Oslo, we work systematically to offer shore power to all ship segments. We have a target of 85% emissions reduction by 2030. Shore power for cruise vessels will contribute significantly to this objective. Shore power is the first steppingstone for more sustainable shipping. PowerCon and Zinus have offered innovative and cost-efficient solutions with a proven track record.”

Jacob Bjarkam, Head of Sales for PowerCon, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Zinus on this project and believe that this partnership will lead to a strong future of cooperation, driving positive change in the cruise industry.”