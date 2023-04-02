Virgin Voyages Kicks Off First Mate Appreciation Month

Virgin Voyages announced that its First Mate Appreciation Month is officially underway, according to a press release.

Throughout the month of May, First Mates (travel advisors) can enjoy special perks, giveaways and nationwide activities.

Travel advisors have the chance to win a trip (including airfare) on Virgin Voyages’ Aussie MerMaiden sailing out of Melbourne onboard the Resilient Lady later this year.

In addition to this, Virgin has prepared special Virgin Voyages merch that agents can win by following the cruise line’s SeaCiety page on Facebook.

Virgin will also be releasing videos featuring some seriously special guests throughout May while the brand’s regional sales managers will host exclusive happy hours and lunch events in different locations.