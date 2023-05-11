Viking Heading to Arctic in 2025

Viking announced three new summer expeditions in the Arctic set to debut in July 2025, according to a statement.

The new itineraries, ranging from 13 to 27 days, take guests on an exploration of the polar north in Canada and Greenland, while two expeditions will be exploring the Canadian High Arctic.

“Our guests are curious travelers who are eager to explore new and different regions of the world, in Viking comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “From the time of Leif Eriksson and the original Vikings, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic have fascinated intrepid explorers. Today, there is no better way to experience this pristine area of the world than from the comfort of our purpose-built expedition ships.”

The 2025 Arctic Voyages include:

The 13-day Into the Northwest Passage voyage: Exploring the Canadian High Arctic, the itinerary will be available from July through September 2025;

The 15-day Canada and Greenland Explorer: Exploring Canada and Greenland’s shores and sailing amid floating icebergs. Sailings will be available in July and September 2025;

The 27-day Canada and the Northwest Passage: Visiting the Canadian High Arctic and Greenland and getting a glimpse of life in Inuit communities. The expedition will be available in July and September 2025.

In addition, The Viking Octantis will sail its 70-day Longitudinal World Cruise III journey from Milwaukee to Ushuaia in September 2023.

The itinerary explores the heart of North America, the Chilean fjords and Antarctica.

The Viking Polaris will set sail on the 71-day Longitudinal World Cruise II departing from Duluth to Ushuaia in September 2023. The ship will also sail the 62-day Longitudinal World Cruise IV from Milwaukee to Ushuaia in October 2024. Viking also offers the 65-day Longitudinal World Cruise I sailing in February 2024.