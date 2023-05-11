Variety Cruises Announces Offers for Solo Travelers

Variety Cruises welcomes solo travelers with a new no-single supplement offer valid for select seven-day voyages in Greece, Tahiti and the Seychelles.

“As we constantly strive to offer our guests a Home at Sea, we believe that with the intimacy, friendliness and hospitality of our staff, solo travelers will most definitely feel safe and at ease while on board Variety, while also hopefully creating friendships that will last a lifetime,” said CEO Filippos Venetopoulos.

Variety Cruises’ offer ​​is valid for new bookings and only for seven-day cruises.

Itineraries with no-single supplement include:

Greece

The Classical Greece itinerary aboard the Variety Voyager with calls in Kea, Santorini and Mykonos. Guests can book this itinerary from may through September and visit the UNESCO-protected archaeological isle of Delos, Crete, Kythira and more. Prices start at $3,390 per person ($395 port charge excluded). The no-single supplement offer is applicable on cruises departing June 16, 23 and 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 and August 18 and 25.

Solo travelers can also book the eight-day Unexplored Greece itinerary sailing on June 9 with calls in a dozen destinations including Patmos and Koufonisia. Prices start at $3,190 per person ($370 port charges excluded).

Seychelles

At $2,650 per person, guests can sail aboard the Pegasus and explore the Seychelles. Departure dates include May 27, June 23, 10 and 24, July 1, 15, 22 and 29, August 5, 12 and 26 and also September 2.

Tahiti

The seven-night Tahiti and the Pearls of French Polynesia sailing takes guests to the islands of Bora Bora, Huahine, Raiatea and Moorea. Prices start at $2,490 per person ($275 port tax excluded). The offer is valid on voyages departing June 9 and 16, July 28 and August 4.