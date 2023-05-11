Turks and Caicos Launches Experience Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos is launching Experience Turks and Caicos’, a new destination marketing and management organization to replace the current Tourist Board.

Minister of Tourism Josephine Connolly made the announcement at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Marketplace held in Barbados.

Experience Turks and Caicos will officially start operating on July 1, 2023, with the purpose of managing and marketing the islands’ tourism industry.

“In the post-pandemic era, our dependence on tourism has demonstrated the need for Turks and Caicos Islands to review the management and development of tourism, preserve and protect our natural assets for sustainable economic growth, resilience and competitiveness to attract and increase international visitors annually,” said Connolly.

“The New DMMO, Experience Turks and Caicos, is designed to more than market and promote the destination. Its mandate is to increase the tourism value chain throughout the entire destination, improve competitiveness, inclusive growth and sustainable development. All tourism sectors will be represented with a seat at the table in the way forward in the management and marketing of the destination with their representation on the Board of Directors. Additionally, the Hotel and Tourism Association, Chamber of Commerce, Turks and Caicos Airport Authority and the Ports Authority ensuring that all stakeholders and residents can genuinely participate in the decision-making process in the development of the tourism and hospitality industry,” added Connolly.

The Turks and Caicos Islands Government commissioned the services of Target Euro Srl. to develop a new Destination Marketing and Management Organization in March 2022.

The new organization will seek to collaborate with the private sector to ensure quality service, increase investment in the diversification of luxury product offers, manage a budget and work with government agencies.

The organization will employ 24 individuals this year.