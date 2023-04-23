TUI Results: Cruise Occupancy Up; Strong Pricing

TUI Group has reported finance results for the second quarter of 2023, including performance metrics for TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Total revenue for the cruise segment was 141.9 million euro, compared to 41.3 million euro in 2022.

The Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises operated at 93 percent occupancy, up from 51 percent a year prior. Marella reported occupancy at 95 percent, up from 53, and Hapag-Lloyd saw its ships at 67 percent occupancy compared to 29.

The average daily rate was consistent at TUI Cruises at 136 euros per day, compared to 138 euros per day in the second quarter of 2022. Marella saw its rate up 16.4 percent, going from 156 euros per day to 181 euros per day. Hapag-Lloyd saw the most dramatic increase, reporting an average daily rate of 780 euro, compared to 606 euros a year ago.