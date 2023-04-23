‘Top Chef Poland’ Winner Sylwia Stachrya on World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that “Top Chef Poland” winner Sylwia Stachrya will be featured on the World Navigator’s 12-night voyage from Nice to Rome departing on May 29, 2023.

“Our Epicurean Expeditions appeal to travelers eager to take a deep dive into the cuisine of the region we are exploring and the significance it plays in its culture,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages’ president and CEO, James Rodriguez.

“We are excited to welcome ‘Top Chef’ Stachyra to our culinary expedition team and guide us onboard this Mediterranean voyage that promises to create satisfying culinary memories for guests.”

The voyage within the 2023 Epicurean Expedition season, includes overnights in Monaco, Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Bonifacio (Corsica), and Civitavecchia (Rome). Chef Stachrya will use local produce to prepare delicacies and demonstrate her favorite “Top Chef” dishes to guests.

Stachyra created CookShe, a cooking school and consultancy offering training and workshops as well as recipes and food designs. She studied at Bournemouth College and later trained at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill