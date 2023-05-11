The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Exec Changes

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced new appointments to its operations leadership team in preparation for future growth.

Mark Lockwood has been appointed as chief product officer while Jens Gorka holds the position of senior vice president of shipboard operations.

The company has also named Clayton van Welter as vice president of marine operations.

Lockwood joined The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in 2017.

Before that, he held senior positions at Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Lockwood has also held several leadership roles in Leading Hotels of The World. In his new role, Lockwood will be leading the alignment of product development across the organization.

With 30 years of hospitality experience, Gorka will oversee hotel shipboard operations, shipboard finance, procurement, and logistics. He previously worked for Silversea Cruises where he held several positions in operations and finance.

Van Welter’s most recent role was as head of product at Wärtsilä Voyage. He also led the safety program and compliance as for Royal Caribbean Group. In his new role, van Welter will supervise marine and technical operations to ensure the highest standards of safety and